MILLWALL HEAD to the Madejski Stadium looking for revenge against a Reading side in disarray.

The chaos in Berkshire is not because of their performances on the pitch, however, but rather what is going on off it. The Royals sit in fifteenth place heading into Saturday’s clash, but are facing yet another six-point deduction for breaching financial rules. Should it be imposed, they would drop down to 21st in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Their 5-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough last weekend was a result that reflected the news as well as their form, with Paul Ince’s men having won just two games so far in 2023 – both of which came against teams beneath them in the table.

There is certainly a level of respect for what the former Manchester United, Liverpool and Inter Milan midfielder has accomplished since saving the club from relegation last year, especially given his poor reputation from his disastrous stint at Blackpool. That being said, it feels like this is the best possible time to play Reading, which is perfect for a Millwall team in need of a win.

After drawing 2-2- against Luton Town and losing 3-2 to Norwich City, the Lions have dropped out of the top six despite boasting a set of fantastic performances and results in February. It always felt like they could afford to drop points against their top-six rivals if they could beat the teams below them, which makes the next week even more important in the context of the play-off battle.

Millwall will go on to host Swansea City and Huddersfield Town before the international break, giving them a fantastic opportunity to climb back into the top six ahead of the final few games of the season.

That being said, they cannot take Reading for granted, especially given the fact that they are one of just three sides to win a Championship game at The Den this season. Naby Sarr’s debut goal was enough to give the Royals all three points, although they were unlucky not to win by an even bigger margin.

It sets the Lions up to get revenge this weekend, although Rowett is fully aware of what their opponents will bring to the table, highlighting the incredible work that Ince has done in nightmarish conditions.

“Their home form has been excellent and I think Paul has done an excellent job there in what sounds to be quite difficult circumstances,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I think they’ve reduced the wage bill a little bit and lost a few players. They’ve clearly had a little bit of disruption in terms of going into a new season with the amount of players that they had to recruit.

“I think they’ve done a fantastic job. I read Paul’s comments earlier in the season and he was saying that they wanted to stay in the division, so they were quite realistic, but at the same time they’ve shown that they’re a good side.

“They’re a handful to play against – we saw that at The Den. They went a goal ahead and were very difficult to break down.

“I don’t see the game being any different. It’s a game where we’re going to have to go there and play to the best of our ability to get a result, let alone a win. That’s obviously what we’ll try and do.”

Millwall will be without their four long-term absentees this weekend, with Tyler Burey [hip], Callum Styles [calf], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell all ruled out. Jamie Shackleton should be available after recovering from illness, with the Lions looking at an otherwise healthy squad going into the game.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Shackleton; Burke, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Match odds: Reading 12/5 Draw 12/5 Millwall 21/20

Last meeting: Championship (August 27th, 2022): Millwall 0-1 Reading (Sarr 14’)

Photo: Millwall FC

