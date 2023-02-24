MILLWALL travel to Staffordshire this weekend for a rematch against their first opponents of the Championship season.

The Lions will face Stoke City, who they beat 2-0 at The Den on the opening day of the campaign thanks to a brace from defender Charlie Cresswell. The Potters were ruthlessly punished from set pieces, with manager Michael O’Neill relieved of his duties less than a month later.

Despite their dismal start, Stoke managed to convince Alex Neil to leave his post at Sunderland in order to become their new manager, but their fortunes haven’t improved since he was brought in.

The Potters have won just three games in 2023, dropping them down to seventeenth in the table. A relegation battle certainly isn’t out of the question either, with some of the teams below them finally starting to pick up some form.

Every time Stoke manage to secure an encouraging result, they struggle to maintain the same performance level and end up disappointing in the next game, having failed to register consecutive Championship wins since mid-October.

Their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool summed up their season so far, with Neil’s men registering 69% possession and 25 shots, yet they were beaten 1-0 by an early long-range strike from Ian Poveda.

The Potters also have one of the worst home records in the division, having won just five of their sixteen league games in Stoke-on-Trent. It sets Millwall up nicely to pick up all three points on Saturday afternoon, but they rarely make it as easy as it looks on paper.

Millwall’s best performances seem to come against the top teams, especially at home, such as their recent 3-2 win against Sheffield United. They often find it harder on the road against teams that sit in and frustrate them, although they have certainly improved in that regard.

These are the kinds of games that a side aiming to secure a place in the play-offs has to win, with tough games against Luton Town and Norwich City on the horizon in the next few days. That being said, Gary Rowett will likely rotate his team to keep everyone fit and firing throughout a hectic period of fixtures, knowing that a positive run could catapult them into a positive position heading into the run-in.

The manager will be returning to the Bet365 Stadium to take on his former team once again, having managed Stoke for less than eight months in their first season back in the Championship in 2018-19.

Possible Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Stoke 8/5 Draw 19/10 Millwall 19/10

Last meeting: Championship (July 30, 2022): Millwall 2-0 Stoke (Cresswell 12’, 65’)

Photo: Millwall FC

