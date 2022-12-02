AFTER A two-week break from league action, Millwall are back on the road as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

This is no ordinary Championship match for the Lions, however, as they were initially due to play the fixture on September 10th before it was postponed due the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

It does present Gary Rowett’s side with a golden opportunity to leapfrog both Watford and Norwich City and move up to fourth place in the table before the rest of the division returns to action.

Nonetheless, it won’t be an easy test for Millwall despite Sunderland’s recent turmoil. The Black Cats suffered consecutive relegations in 2017 and 2018, dropping all the way down to League One and spending four campaigns in the third tier before winning promotion via the play-offs last season.

2022-23 was always going to be about consolidation and Tony Mowbray’s side have done exactly that so far. They sit fifteenth in the Championship table after 20 games, knowing that a win against Millwall could lift them as high as tenth depending on their goal difference.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett said: “I think, again, they’re a side that came up last season. They had a great spirit to come up and they’re quite a settled group.

“With Alex Neil coming up and Tony [Mowbray] coming in, it kept that continuity going. Tony is a really experienced manager and a really good guy.

“I’m expecting a tough game. I think they’re quite flexible, they’ve played with a [back] four, they’ve played with a five, they move the ball quite well.

“While it’s a fairly easy game to prepare for because we’ve had the extra time, it doesn’t make it any easier to play the game and try to get a result.

“We’ll always do our diligence, but it’s about the players performing on the day and that’s going to be the important bit.”

It’s also important to remember the number of injury issues that Sunderland have faced, with Aji Alese [leg] and Lynden Gooch [foot] set to return in Saturday’s game. However, the clash may come too soon for talisman Ross Stewart [thigh] and former Lions loanee Dan Ballard [foot], which will be a significant blow to the hosts.

Millwall, on the other hand, will be without Benik Afobe [knee] while Ryan Leonard [hamstring] is a doubt after suffering a setback in his recovery. Tyler Burey is also unlikely to be involved after picking up an illness last week.

Possible Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Styles, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Sunderland 6/4 Draw 11/5 Millwall 9/5

Last meeting: Championship (March 3rd, 2018): Millwall 1-1 Sunderland (Hutchinson 69’; Oviedo 29’)

Photo: Millwall FC