GARY Rowett says that Millwall’s results against Sheffield United and Burnley have set them up perfectly to challenge for a place in the top six.

The Lions picked up all three points against the Blades thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s hat-trick, with the striker adding another goal against the Clarets in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening.

It means that they head into today’s trip to Stoke City full of confidence, although Rowett knows that they will need to be at their best to secure a win despite the Potters’ poor season so far.

Asked what his side’s performances against Sheffield United and Burnley show the rest of the division, Rowett replied: “I think it says that we’ve consistent”.

“If you look at our home games, we’ve lost two games all season,” he said after Tuesday’s draw.

“If you go on the form and how hard it is to take points here at The Den, I think you’d have to say that nobody is going to come here and take the points off us easily.

“You always know that, with someone like Sheffield United or Burnley, if they come here and play the way they can do and they’re clinical, there’s every chance they might come and beat us because they’re top teams.

“I think we showed what we were about. I thought we were excellent against Sheffield United – we more than matched them if we weren’t the better team.

“Against Burnley, we had to hang in there and show a different side to our game, show a little more resolve and be ambitious later on and go for it really. We got, just about, a reward.

“I think we showed it for a long time now, we’re continuing to show it. We’ve got good players – when the players and the fans are aligned, it’s a really powerful atmosphere and a really powerful performance.

“We’re going to need that all the way through the season to have any chance of making the top six.”

Photo: Millwall FC

