DANNY McNamara knew exactly what Millwall had to do on Saturday afternoon

With Sheffield United coming to town, some fans feared the worst. After all, the Lions had lost both of their previous two matches against the Blades 2-0, and their midweek defeat to Coventry City looked to have knocked their confidence after an impressive run of form.

Playing at The Den is a different prospect, however, and Gary Rowett’s men found a way to become just the seventh team to down the Steel City side in the Championship this season, winning 3-2.

Millwall set up to overload wide areas, with Sheffield United using a 3-5-2 formation with high wing-backs. Oliver Burke and Andreas Voglsammer were the main threats, while McNamara and Murray Wallace were involved in the final third to maintain a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be like that today,” the right-back admitted after the game. “They play with wing-backs, we play with a back four, so the space was naturally in the full-back areas.

“We were told to keep exploiting those areas and to keep putting it down the sides, and I thought we did that really well. Obviously with Burkey and Vogi getting down the sides and putting crosses in, and Shacks, I thought he was excellent as well.

“I think we really enjoyed that one today.”

The win was absolutely vital for Millwall, who returned to the top six ahead of tomorrow’s home match against league leaders Burnley. For McNamara, both the performance and the result show the Lions’ character and quality on the pitch, especially considering that they were pegged back twice before scoring the winner late on.

“It was a good game. We said at the end that it was one of the best games we’ve played in this season in terms of atmosphere and goals.

“It was end-to-end and we really enjoyed it. I’m really pleased we got a result.

“Today was massive. It’s a good reaction from the game against Coventry – we weren’t at our best that day and obviously the result showed that.

“We’re glad we got the result today and hopefully we can keep pushing on.”

There were moments in the game where it looked like Sheffield United’s pressure would become too much for Millwall, as fatigue started to kick in and the Blades pushed extra bodies forward in search of a goal.

However, there was a prominent ‘never say die’ attitude that helped them over the line, and McNamara is adamant that it can help the Lions climb up the table

“We know that, as a group, we have to dig in until the last minute of games. Anything can happen in a game of football.

“I think the lads might’ve felt a bit tired today, maybe. We’ve had a lot of games, but again, it shows you the character we’ve got and the desire to go again, to keep going and going and going, and to grind out results. We’ll see where it takes us.

“There might be times in the games where we need to be a bit more composed and better in the final third, but this is all part and parcel of playing football week in, week out. We’ll learn from it and keep going.”

McNamara is also confident that Millwall can beat anyone in the Championship, and that their 3-2 win against Sheffield United is a perfect example of that. It highlights that they are capable of finally bridging the gap to the top six, having narrowly missed out las season.

The Lions continue to challenge at the top end of the table despite operating with an incredibly small squad. Furthermore, Billy Mitchell’s ankle injury means that Rowett now has to cope with five long-term absentees heading into the final months of the season, although McNamara is certain that they won’t let it derail their season.

“It just shows you the depth we’ve got in the team at the moment, the signings in January helped massively as well.

“We’ll just keep pushing on, but it’ll obviously be a big miss losing Billy. We’ve got lads there that can do a job as well, so we’re looking forward to it.”

“We feel like we can turn up to any team. It’s a very good league this year so anyone can beat anyone, we’ve seen it.

“We’ve got a lot of belief that we can probably get in there [the play-offs], but we’re just going to keep working hard. Things can change, but we’ll just keep playing every week as it comes, try and get results and see where it takes us. We’re just going to enjoy the ride.”

Photo: Millwall FC

