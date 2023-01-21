DANNY MCNAMARA is living in the moment and taking each game as it comes.

It’s the way that Millwall like to approach things, with their ultimate aim for the season being to secure a place in the play-offs and their highest league finish since 2002.

But for now, the focus is on Saturday’s match against Cardiff City, and McNamara knows the importance of picking up a positive result after the Lions’ recent dip in form.

“There’s a saying that you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low,” he told NewsAtDen.

“In the Championship, obviously anyone can beat anyone. We’re just going to go out there and rack up as many points as we can.

“We’ll just keep performing the way that we’re doing, pick up our away form a little bit and we’ll be alright.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that he or his teammates don’t look at the table, although the ban on discussing Millwall’s league position means that the squad aren’t as focused on it as some of the supporters.

The Championship is still incredibly tight, with the gap from Norwich City in seventh down to Reading in fourteenth just two points.

However, while some people believe that some teams will manage to pull away from the chasing pack, McNamara believes that it will remain just as competitive throughout the campaign.

“I think you’ll see a consistent thing going on where nobody runs away with it,” he explained.

“Obviously Burnley are top of the league, they’re running away with it at the moment. With the rest, I think anyone can beat anyone.

“It’ll be very tight towards the end of the season.”

The right-back can, however, take a brief moment to explore his dream of taking his boyhood club back to the top flight for the first time since 1989-90, eight years before he was even born.

Millwall are one of the biggest clubs in English football to never play in the Premier League, and fans are desperate for that run to end.

“100 percent, that’ll be the dream,” McNamara admits. “I think it’ll be a lot of lads’ dreams as well.

“I think fans would be buzzing – it would be carnage in the Premier League!

“We’re not going to get too carried away with that. We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and seeing how it goes.”

Whatever happens this season, McNamara believes that progress has been made. After all, this is just his second full season of Championship football, and he is still a relative rookie compared to the rest of the back line.

The 24-year-old does see himself as a more experienced figure in the first-team squad, however, although skipper Shaun Hutchinson often takes charge by barking orders at him when things aren’t going well.

“I’m learning in every game I play,” he admitted.

“Obviously I see myself as more of a senior player where I can help the younger lads coming through like Rom [Esse].

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing and hoping I can develop as the season goes on.

“Playing alongside Hutchy, his communication is massive. His experience is massive and he’ll tell me if I’m doing something wrong, although he’ll tell me if I’m doing something good as well.

“He does give me a right bollocking, to be fair, but that’s all part and parcel of football and it’ll help me massively.

“If we have an argument on the pitch, we obviously don’t carry it over. It’s on the pitch and it’ll help us in the game.”

Photo: Millwall FC

