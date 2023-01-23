MILLWALL’S versatility has been incredibly important under Gary Rowett, especially since they adopted a 4-2-3-1 formation.

On the road, the Lions have often changed systems in-game, moving from a back four to a back five in order to see out tight wins in the latter stages of matches.

Rowett had made this switch against Preston North End and Watford in the last few weeks, but ended up moving to a 5-3-2 on the hour-mark against Cardiff City, giving Millwall an extra body at the back when the Bluebirds were piling on pressure late on.

He admitted that this versatility could play a big part as his side look to secure more away wins in order to secure a place in the top six this season.

“I spoke to the staff about it, I just felt that in the last three or four games that we’d need to put it into practice at some point,” the Millwall boss said after the win.

“You just get a feeling as a manager when you might need it and when you might not need it.

“I think today we just struggled to cope with the gaps between our back four. We made some poor decisions in the last moments of defending where we step in when we don’t need to step in and we give them space.

“I’m just that type of manager, I don’t like seeing the opposition have lots and lots of space, it’s feels like a lack of control. I nearly did it at half-time, but early in the second half we made that decision.

“I knew Lenny, at some point, would go into midfield, so I decided to put him on first knowing I could put Cressy on and shift Lenny in there if we needed to. I just felt it was really important to go as mobile as we could in those areas, because that was the area just in front of our right side where they were causing us one or two problems.

“We went 5-3-2, then we went 5-4-1, the only thing I didn’t do was 5-5-0 because we didn’t have any other players left!

“We had to do what we had to do today. It was one of those games where we’re never going to change it with quality, it was always just going to be whether we could be organised enough to stop them scoring.”

Photo: Millwall FC

