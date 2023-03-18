MILLWALL will be holding their annual Dockers Day celebrations during today’s home match against Huddersfield Town.

The event is scheduled to recognise the club’s historical links with the dock workers who formed such a large part of their support in days gone by. A number of ex-dockers will be invited to the match, and there will be a focus on the successful members of the Millwall team which won the FA Youth Cup in 1978/79.

Former midfielder Terry Brisley, who played for the club between 1975 and 1978, will also be in attendance to hand out medals.

Millwall’s FA Youth Cup Winning Class of 1979 was largely made up of young players from local estates. Their success came during a tumultuous time at the club where they faced significant financial hardship and the threat of liquidation, making the achievement all the more impressive.

They comfortably defeated a number of top sides on their way to the final, including Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest. They then beat Manchester City over two games, winning 2-0 after a goalless first leg.

Unfortunately, their victory came in the same season that the first team were relegated to the third tier, and while there was hope that the success of the youth team could help them secure an immediate promotion, it never worked out.

Nonetheless, it was a momentous moment in the history at the football club, and today’s clash with the Terriers will be used to celebrate what they accomplished 44 years ago.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *