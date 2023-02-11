DUNCAN Watmore is normally quite relaxed on transfer deadline day, but January 31st was a different story.

For the first time in his career, the forward was set to move just hours before the end of the transfer window after being allowed to leave Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

Michael Carrick’s side were waiting to confirm the arrival of Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey on loan until the end of the season, pushing Watmore’s move to Millwall into the latter stages of deadline day.

“It was interesting because I’ve never really experienced that deadline day feeling,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Sometimes you have to wait for all the paperwork to be done and you’re going to and from places, but it worked out all in time, so I was very excited about that.

“I think Middlesbrough were working on signing a replacement, but it was a few days before that we found out about the interest. It kind of progressed from there.

“It just got pushed back a few days until deadline day, but thankfully everything was sorted on time!”

Watmore became aware of Millwall’s interest the week before after the club found out that he was available for transfer, sparking a series of conversations with manager Gary Rowett about why the move would be the best decision for everybody involved.

“They just showed their interest in me and how much they wanted me,” he revealed.

“They laid out their plans, how the team is doing and how they see me fitting in. I was really interested and excited by the challenge and the opportunity.

“It was one of those things where I spoke to the manager, and I knew a few of the lads as well like George Honeyman and Sav [Saville], and George Evans. It’s good when you know people, and everyone spoke about what a brilliant club it is.”

The 28-year-old was a regular starter in the early stages of his time at the Riverside Stadium, and he was repaying that faith with a healthy goals tally. However, this season has been different, especially after Middlesbrough sacked Chris Wilder and replaced him with Manchester United legend Carrick in late October.

He was limited to short cameo appearances off the bench as a result, and it became clear that a move would be ideal in order to secure regular game time at a fellow play-off contender.

“I think, at my age, you want to be playing regularly,” he admitted.

“As I’ve said before, I loved my time at Boro, it’s a brilliant club. It wasn’t a case of forcing my way out, I was very, very happy there.

“As soon as the Millwall interest came in and the opportunity to play more, I think it became clear it would work for all three parties to be honest, Boro included.

“It’s one of those things where I knew what I had to do, and now I’m looking forward to getting as much game time as I can, but obviously that depends on my performances which I completely understand.”

Photo: Millwall FC

