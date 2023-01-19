MILLWALL have accepted an offer from National League club Bromley for Besart Topalloj, NewsAtDen can exclusively reveal.

The defender started out in Millwall’s under-18 set-up before being promoted to the under-21’s, where he was appointed captain at the start of the campaign.

He was quickly sent out on loan to Dagenham & Redbridge, where he was often left as an unused substitute or kept out of the squad entirely. He went on to join National League rivals Bromley on loan soon after, where he has played regularly as a starting defender.

As a result, the Ravens have opted to submit a bid to sign the the 21-year-old, which Millwall subsequently accepted, allowing him to play regular, senior football for the first time in his career.

Topalloj will become the fourth player to leave The Den on a permanent deal this month after Isaac Olaofe, Benik Afobe and Hayden Muller joined Stockport County, Hatta Club and Dundalk respectively.

Photo: Millwall FC

