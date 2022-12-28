MILLWALL defender Hayden Muller will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Muller, 20, has made three cameo appearances in the Championship for the Lions since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, as well as one outing in the Carabao Cup two seasons ago.

He was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone last season, where he played 12 times in all competitions before being recalled by manager Gary Rowett in January.

However, NewsAtDen understands that Millwall will listen to both loan and permanent offers for Muller in the January transfer window in an attempt to build up his match minutes or allow him to develop his career elsewhere.

The centre-back has been included in the matchday squad just once this season, remaining as an unused substitute in Millwall’s 2-0 defeat away to Sheffield United back in August.

He has been a regular for the club’s under-23’s team so far this campaign and is set to leave The Den alongside Isaac Olaofe, who is on the verge of joining a League Two club on a permanent deal.

