DESPITE his frustrations surrounding Millwall’s FA Cup exit, Gary Rowett agrees that it will give his side the opportunity to focus purely on their promotion ambitions.

The Lions crashed out of both domestic cup competitions in the first round, losing 1-0 away to Cambridge United in the first round of the Carabao Cup back in August and 2-0 at home to Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup yesterday afternoon.

However, with the Lions currently in sixth place in the Championship, a place in the play-offs is a realistic aim after narrowly missing out in the last few seasons. Rowett understands the positives of being able to focus purely on their league campaign too, adding that the club will look to strengthen the squad in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

“We wanted to go through, that’s a fact, otherwise I would’ve made seven or eight changes,” he said after Saturday’s defeat.

“We wanted to go through, we didn’t play well enough and that’s what happens sometimes. Now we have to put it behind us and focus on the league. It’s a big 21 games left.

“Like I said, we want to strengthen in January because we know we’ve got a couple of gaps in the squad where we need some help and we’re working very hard as a club to do that.

“That’s not me saying that to put any pressure on at all because we’re all working hard to get the same things. We believe we will strengthen.

“I think that’ll be important because we’re in a really good position. Today wasn’t a good day for us but we’ve got to make sure we kick on and move forward.”

