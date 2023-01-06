MILLWALL have the chance to avenge their Championship defeat to Sheffield United by knocking them out of this year’s FA Cup.

The Lions travelled up to Bramall Lane in their second league game of the season, fresh off the back of their opening day win against Stoke City and their Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of League One outfit Cambridge United.

Despite their disappointing performance against the U’s, confidence was high going into their clash against the Blades, but Iliman Ndiaye’s early goal set the tone for what would be a tough afternoon in South Yorkshire.

Sander Berge capitalised on another error to give the hosts a two-goal cushion before Oliver Norwood missed the chance to wrap up the win before half-time when his penalty was saved by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Nonetheless, Millwall offered next to nothing for the rest of the match, and they were lucky that Sheffield United took their foot off the gas in the second half. It was a result that clearly knocked the Lions’ confidence, as they went on to win just one of their six league games in August, sinking them towards the bottom end of the table.

Things have changed for Gary Rowett’s side, who now find themselves in the play-off places heading into a short break from Championship action while the FA Cup fixtures take place. The Blades, on the other hand, have joined Burnley by racing into a colossal lead at the top of the table, with their gap on third-place Blackburn Rovers already sitting at nine points.

It looks inevitable that Paul Heckingbottom’s side will return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, which may give them an extra incentive to go on a run in this year’s FA Cup as well.

It remains to be seen how seriously they want to approach the competition. Heckingbottom has hinted that some of his injured players may be fit to return, including striker Oli McBurnie, but the Sheffield United boss admitted: “you know how vague I am going to be because I am not going to tell Gary if he’s playing against him next week.”

Millwall, on the other hand, will be making changes from the side that beat Rotherham United 3-0 on New Year’s Day. Rowett refused to confirm just how different his team will look against the Blades this weekend, but told the News that he wanted a run in this season’s FA Cup.

“We’ve got a home draw. I’m sure that both Sheffield United and ourselves were probably both hoping for a non-Championship tie that feels like another Championship game, but it’s an opportunity for both teams to try and advance,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I think when you set out for the draw and people ask the players what they want, it’s like anything, they all want a Premier League team, they all want a top four side. I think all players are the same, they all want something that’s different to the norm.

“So of course, playing a team that’s in your division isn’t what either team wants, but ultimately they’re a good side, a really good side, and it’ll be a good tie.

“They were in the Premier League two seasons and ultimately it’s up to us to go out there and put a good performance in, but we’re a way away from that.

“It’d be nice to really try and get a run in the cup this year. It’s a tough third round for us, but it’d be nice. I know the club has got a big history in it and it would be nice to try and see if we can advance, but I’m sure Paul Heckingbottom and his players will probably be looking at it in the exact same way.”

Millwall will be without Callum Styles [ankle] and Aidomo Emakhu [quad], while Scott Malone [foot] is a doubt. However, Ryan Leonard [hamstring] and Mason Bennett [calf] have both recovered from their injuries and will be in the squad to face Sheffield United tomorrow.

Predicted Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Evans; Esse, Honeyman, Burey; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 9/5 Draw 2/1 Sheffield United 29/20

Last meeting: Championship (August 6th, 2022): Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall (Ndiaye 7’, Berge 22’)

Photo: Millwall FC