FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been spotted at The Den for Millwall’s home clash against Norwich City.

Infantino, a Swiss football administrator who has held his current position since 2019, has been in London for a the IFAB [International Football Association Board] conference.

As a result, he asked the Lions if he could attend their Championship match against David Wagner’s Canaries, who sat two points beneath them in seventh going into their trip to SE16.

Some observant fans were able to spot Infantino in the executive area of the stadium, with the cameras going on to show him on the big screen early on in the game.

GIANNI INFANTINO, THE FIFA PRESIDENT, IS AT THE DEN?! ?? #Millwall pic.twitter.com/Urw5nEdi9l — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) March 4, 2023

It is a pleasure to welcome @FIFAcom president, Gianni Infantino, to The Den for today’s fixture…#Millwall pic.twitter.com/K7nSZq0zkt — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) March 4, 2023

The game is currently tied at 1-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Tom Bradshaw and Jacob Sorensen. You can follow all the action from the second half here.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *