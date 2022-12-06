CALLUM Styles could be set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his calf in Millwall’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland.

The versatile midfielder came off the bench in the 66th minute for Andreas Voglsammer, but was unable to help the Lions in their worrying loss on Wearside on Saturday afternoon.

“Stylesy picked up a calf strain over the weekend,” manager Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We’re waiting to see the extent of that, whether he just felt it tight before, I’m not sure.”

The Millwall boss confirmed that they will assess the Hungarian international ahead of today’s training session, but that he may be sent for a scan if the medical staff fear any substantial damage.

On a more positive note, Tyler Burey is set due to be available for the upcoming home match against Wigan Athletic after recovering from his illness. The 21-year-old missed both of Millwall’s friendly matches during the World Cup break as well as Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light, but he should be back in the matchday squad to face the Latics in four days’ time.

Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] are both working back to full fitness, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not they will be able to contribute against Kolo Touré’s side this weekend.

“As for the others, we’ll see this week,” Rowett added. That’s as much as I can say so far, until we get through to the end of the week and see them in training.

“I’d expect Tyler to be available. Again, he’s been ill, but he trained at the back end of last week. I just didn’t feel that he was ready and right and he felt the same himself, so certainly I would expect by the weekend that he’d be back available, I’d hope.”

