MILLWALL have had four players called up for international duty this month in the final break before the Championship run-in.
Tom Bradshaw is set to return to Wales’ squad for the first time in five years as he looks to score his first goal for his country after a run of scintillating form for the Lions. George Saville will also be involved in Euro 2024 qualifying action, representing Northern Ireland.
Elsewhere, Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell will once again feature for England’s under-21’s as they play friendly games in Leicester and London, while Romain Esse has already started for the Three Lions’ under-18’s as they beat Croatia 2-1 thanks to goals from Jobe Bellingham and Joel Ndala.
Here is the full list of Millwall’s international call-ups, with kick-off times and streaming details included.
Tom Bradshaw
- Croatia vs. Wales – EURO 2024 Qualification Group D
- Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia
- Saturday, March 25th, Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Live on Viaplay Sports 1 / Viaplay UK
- Wales vs. Latvia – EURO 2024 Qualification Group D
- Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
- Tuesday, March 28th. Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Live on Viaplay Sports 2 / S4C / S4C Red Button
George Saville
- San Marino vs. Northern Ireland – EURO 2024 Qualification Group H
- Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle, Serravalle, San Marino
- Thursday, March 23rd. Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Live on Viaplay Sports 1 / Viaplay UK
- Northern Ireland vs. Finland – EURO 2024 Qualification Group H
- Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Sunday, March 26th. Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Live on Viaplay Sports 1 / Viaplay UK
Charlie Cresswell
- England U21 vs. France U21 – friendly
- King Power Stadium, Leicester, England
- Saturday, March 25th. Kick-off: 5pm
- Streaming details TBC
- England U21 vs. Croatia U21 – friendly
- Craven Cottage, London, England
- Tuesday, March 28th. Kick-off: 7:45pm
- Streaming details TBC
Romain Esse
- England U18 vs. Belgium U18 – friendly
- Venue TBC (Croatia)
- Friday, March 24th. Kick-off: 11am
- Streaming details TBC
- Switzerland U18 vs. England U18 – friendly
- Venue TBC (Croatia)
- Monday, March 27th. Kick-off: TBC
- Streaming details TBC
Photo: Millwall FC
