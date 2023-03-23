MILLWALL have had four players called up for international duty this month in the final break before the Championship run-in.

Tom Bradshaw is set to return to Wales’ squad for the first time in five years as he looks to score his first goal for his country after a run of scintillating form for the Lions. George Saville will also be involved in Euro 2024 qualifying action, representing Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell will once again feature for England’s under-21’s as they play friendly games in Leicester and London, while Romain Esse has already started for the Three Lions’ under-18’s as they beat Croatia 2-1 thanks to goals from Jobe Bellingham and Joel Ndala.

Here is the full list of Millwall’s international call-ups, with kick-off times and streaming details included.

Tom Bradshaw

Croatia vs. Wales – EURO 2024 Qualification Group D Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia Saturday, March 25th, Kick-off: 7:45pm Live on Viaplay Sports 1 / Viaplay UK

– EURO 2024 Qualification Group D Wales vs. Latvia – EURO 2024 Qualification Group D Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Tuesday, March 28th. Kick-off: 7:45pm Live on Viaplay Sports 2 / S4C / S4C Red Button

George Saville

San Marino vs. Northern Ireland – EURO 2024 Qualification Group H Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle, Serravalle, San Marino Thursday, March 23rd. Kick-off: 7:45pm Live on Viaplay Sports 1 / Viaplay UK

– EURO 2024 Qualification Group H Northern Ireland vs. Finland – EURO 2024 Qualification Group H Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland Sunday, March 26th. Kick-off: 7:45pm Live on Viaplay Sports 1 / Viaplay UK

Charlie Cresswell

England U21 vs. France U21 – friendly King Power Stadium, Leicester, England Saturday, March 25th. Kick-off: 5pm Streaming details TBC

vs. France U21 – friendly England U21 vs. Croatia U21 – friendly Craven Cottage, London, England Tuesday, March 28th. Kick-off: 7:45pm Streaming details TBC

Romain Esse

England U18 vs. Belgium U18 – friendly Venue TBC (Croatia) Friday, March 24th. Kick-off: 11am Streaming details TBC

vs. Belgium U18 – friendly Switzerland U18 vs. England U18 – friendly Venue TBC (Croatia) Monday, March 27th. Kick-off: TBC Streaming details TBC

