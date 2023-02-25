GARY Rowett admitted that his side had to work ‘really really hard’ to pick up all three points against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions picked up a 1-0 win thanks to Zian Flemming’s early goal, although Alex Neil’s men penned them back for the remainder of the game. The hosts rarely carved out any clear-cut chances, keeping Millwall in fifth place ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Luton Town.

Nonetheless, Rowett admitted that it was far from easy for his players today, adding that their injury issues made it hard to prepare for the clash.

“I think it was a difficult game for us,” he said after the win.

“Not having [Oliver] Burkey available, not having [Duncan] Watmore available, we knew we were short on numbers, we knew we would be short of energy.

“I think Sav [George Saville] has played with a groin injury, he probably shouldn’t, but he wanted to get out there.

“I felt it was one of those games where it would be a tough game today. Stoke coming off the back of their good win at Swansea, I thought their tails would be up a bit. I thought they moved the ball really well, they made it difficult for us to get out. We didn’t play with enough quality to get out but I felt they made it difficult for us to get out.

“It was an excellent goal we scored. Sav wins a couple of really good challenges, plays it to Zian, and we know he’s got the quality once you back off him as a defender. He’s got that quality in and around the edge of the box to be clinical, and it was a wonderful finish, just his instep, little bit of pace, side-foots it in the bottom corner.

“At that point, I was probably frustrated in the first first half. We didn’t seem to get out with the right energy, and I think I turned at one point to Robbo, and he said: ‘we’re just going to have to grind it out today, it’s one of those days.’

“On the back of playing Sheffield United, on the back of playing Burnley, it’s been a tough week. But if one thing’s for sure, this team know how to grind it out, this team knows how to win games. Whether that’s ugly, whether that’s in a good way, whatever it is – that’s for other people to judge.

“The three points were really important today and we’ve had to work really, really hard for them.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *