GARY Rowett was delighted that Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw were both able to find the back of the net against Luton Town last night, but he has called on the rest of his team to contribute in the final third if they are to secure a play-off spot.

The duo are by far the top scorers in the squad so far this season with 12 each, while Duncan Watmore trails behind them with six, although five of them were for Middlesbrough.

After that Charlie Cresswell has the most goals in the Championship, having scored four times since joining on loan from Leeds United last summer.

As a result, Rowett is concerned that the Lions could struggle if Flemming or Bradshaw pick up an injury in the final weeks of the season, with the latter especially running on fumes as the only out-and-out striker at the club.

?? Duos w/ 10+ goals each (top 4 tiers; 22/23): ? BRADSHAW (12G) & FLEMMING (12G)

?? Chaplin (14) & Ladapo (11)

?? Brown (12) & Nombe (11)

?? McBurnie (11) & Ndiaye (10)

?? Sargent (11) & Pukki (10)

?? Windass (10) & Smith (10)

?? Charles (15) & Adeboyejo (12*) * 11 at Burton. pic.twitter.com/myIqVbmkag — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) March 1, 2023

“It’s great for Zian to score again,” the manager said after last night’s draw.

“I think that takes him to 12 and Bradders to 12 as well, so once more, they’ve been the leading lights for us in terms of getting those goals.

“What we need to do is keep chipping in all over the park as well because, clearly, if one of those did pick something up, someone’s got to step in.

“The players are working really hard, everyone’s working their socks off. I think you can see the amount of effort they’re putting in.

“I think it’s just about getting to Saturday in the hope that the players have had enough recovery to be able to go again.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *