GARY Rowett doesn’t believe that Millwall suffered a hangover from their late sucker-punch at Luton Town as they were beaten 3-2 by Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The manager backed his side to bounce back from Luke Berry’s 88th minute equaliser last Tuesday, having thrown away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Kenilworth Road. However, the Lions were 3-1 down after 65 minutes against the Canaries, although they ended up registering more than double the amount of shots over the course of the game.

Saturday’s clash at The Den did, however, come after a hectic February where Millwall played seven games in a matter of weeks. It’s fair to say that it did take take its toll on the first-team squad, with a number of injuries making it increasingly difficult to rotate the starting lineup in an important part of the season.

“I don’t think you can say it’s a hangover because we’ve lost the game,” Rowett argued.

“We have gone 1-0 up, started well and after 30 minutes I don’t think anyone would’ve said that.

“It was disappointing to be pegged back late on but we spoke about it before that we probably didn’t deserve our two goals (at Luton). You can have an argument today that maybe Norwich didn’t deserve to be 3-1 up, but they are a good quality side.

“It just shows the Championship. If we spoke before the Sheffield United game, Burnley, Stoke away, Luton away and Norwich at home is a tough, tough five games. To win two of them and draw two of them, to come into this fifth game and then go toe to toe with a very good side, who have had a week’s rest, it makes a big difference at this level. I don’t think there is any disgrace.

“It’s nice we’ve got a week with no game, in some ways, because we’ve got a lot of players who have given absolutely everything. That’s sometimes all you can ask.

“It’s disappointing, the goals we’ve conceded today, but did we give everything we had to try and get a result? I think we did and just came up a bit short.”

Photo: Millwall FC

