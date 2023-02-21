GARY Rowett was delighted by Millwall’s character as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with league leaders Burnley.

The Lions were pegged just six minutes after the restart, having battled hard to go into the half-time break at 0-0. Vincent Kompany’s men had chances to double their lead, but they were ultimately made to pay by substitute Tom Bradshaw, who struck in the 85th minute to earn the hosts a point.

The result caps up a fantastic three-day period where Millwall have avoided defeat against the Championship’s top two, and Rowett has no doubts that the points they have gained in that time will be valuable at the end of the season.

“If you look at the two games, Sheffield United and Burnley, I think most people wouldn’t have given us a massive chance,” he said after the game.

“To play as well as we did against Sheffield [United], to use so much energy up. I think that’s hard, to come and have to show the same energy – if not even more – against a Burnley team that move the ball so well, they find space.

“I felt that, early on, you could see it, we didn’t quite have the same zip as we did in the Sheffield United game, and they play around you so well when you try and press.

“We had a few issues early on. I think they played [Ashley] Barnes and [Scott] Twine just a little bit deeper with the two wingers really wide. What happened is that Sav and Shacks were so occupied by the two forwards that we ended up playing four against two.

“When you do that, you haven’t got an extra body to join the press and to get a little bit closer. They played around us a couple of times and it looked a bit like we were sitting in, but we weren’t intending to, it was just the way that they caused us that problem.

“First half, I thought we had some moments to do that, we had some moments to break. They’re a very, very difficult side to get in behind, to time those runs in behind.

“We had quite a few set pieces, but our delivery today wasn’t anywhere near what it usually is. It just felt a little bit like hard work from the sidelines in the first half, it felt like fleeting moments rather than periods of pressure like we had over the weekend.

“They’re a good side, they’re the best side in the league, they move the ball better than anyone else in the league.

“I think they had a lot of shots from distance today, there weren’t many great opportunities where you’d say ‘he’s one v. one with the ‘keeper and he should score’. I think there were a lot of balls around the edge of the box where they’ve shot half a yard wide or over.

“But they controlled the game, and up until half-time we certainly had a problem.”

Photo: Millwall FC

