GARY Rowett was pleased with his side’s performance as they secured a 3-0 win against Rotherham United on New Year’s Day.

An own-goal from Cameron Humphreys and a brace from Tom Bradshaw helped the Lions to end their winless home run that lasted three games.

Crucially, there was a big improvement from their performance against Bristol City on Thursday evening, and Rowett is confident that it sets up his side for a difficult month ahead.

“I thought we worked hard in the days in between [the Bristol City and Rotherham games] just to try and open up those spaces in between centre-backs and wing-backs,” he said after the win.

“I thought we switched play really well, I thought we made some brilliant runs off the ball. I just felt that it looked like a really proactive performance. I can’t think of the amount of times that George Honeyman got in behind with a great run, or Vogi, or Bradders.

“I thought we worked incredibly hard to open space and that made a difference to us today.

“It’s been a tough one for Rotherham. I followed their last few games and, of course, they’ve had some real key injuries that have made it very difficult for them to remain as competitive as they’d like to. I thought they worked incredibly hard.

“There were a few moments, warning signs when we played so well in the first half. To go 1-0 up but only 1-0 up, I thought we should’ve had quite a few more than one goal. Then they had a couple of big moments towards the end of the half where they probably should’ve scored, which would’ve made it a little bit different.

“We spoke at half time about discipline, concentration levels and doing the right things. We started a little bit sloppily, but other than that I thought it was a really good performance. To have 26 shots and 10 or 12 of them on target, I think the disappointing bit is that we didn’t score more goals.

“Again, like I said, Rotherham have got key players out and it’s such a tough division if you haven’t got those players available. It’s a difficult enough challenge anyway, but if you haven’t got those players available, it means you have to work work hard and hope that you can nick something or capitalise on an error. We didn’t make too many tonight.”

