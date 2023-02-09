THREE MILLWALL players have been nominated for awards based on their impressive performances in the Championship.

Zian Flemming and Billy Mitchell have both been highlighted by the London Football Awards, with the former in contention to win the English Football League Player of the Year and the latter aiming to pick up the Men’s Young Player of the Year.

Mitchell in particular faces incredibly stiff competition, with Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba also nominated alongside Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Manager Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen that he is delighted that the duo have been recognised for their efforts so far this season, highlighting the fact that both can reach the highest level of the game if their careers maintain the same trajectory.

“Take Zian first and foremost, to have been nominated. He’s had a fantastic season so far, not least because it’s his first season in English football, his first season in the Championship and his first season at Millwall.

“He’s been excellent so far, and when you work with him day-to-day you also see what a diligent, professional player he is. I’ve got no doubt that he’ll go to the top one way or another.

“We’re enjoying having him as part of our team at the moment, and that award really shows the progress that he’s made. We’re hoping that he can show a similar level of progress in the second half of the season.

“Billy is a young player in good company in terms of the other players who’ve been nominated for the award. It might be a tough one for him to win it, but it shows that progress and his level of maturity.

“He’s almost one of the first names on the team sheet at the minute. That shows that, as a manager, I trust him, but it also shows the progression he’s made.

“I still think there’s more to come, but I think he’s moving forward really, really nicely as an all-round, box-to-box midfielder that can do a bit of everything.”

This morning, the EFL announced that striker Tom Bradshaw has also been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for January, having found the back of the net three times in just three games, including a brace against Rotherham United and a crucial winner against Cardiff City.

He is up against Kieran Dowell [Norwich City], Ian Maatsen [Burnley] and Antoine Semenyo [Bristol City], with the winner set to be announced on Friday, February 10th.

“Bradders is the same, what an invaluable member of the team,” Rowett added.

“He works so hard and comes in with a smile on his face. He’s added those regular goals to his game over the last period of games, he’s up there on seven for the season and could’ve had a few more.

“He’s certainly tried to claim a few more, I know that much! He’ll claim anything, Bradders.

“He’s been brilliant. He plays for the team, runs, chases, presses, does everything with everything he’s got and has added those skilful finishes to it. The nomination is very much deserved.”

Photo: Millwall FC

