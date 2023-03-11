GARY Rowett was frustrated that his side could not make the final stages of their 1-0 win against Reading more comfortable with a late three-on-one opportunity, but he was delighted to grind out yet another big result on the road.

The Lions went through on goal with Zian Flemming, Oliver Burke and Tom Bradshaw as the clock ticked towards stoppage time, but they were unable to create a goalscoring opportunity to seal the points in front of the away end.

Nonetheless, Rowett’s men held on to secure three points at the Madejski Stadium, albeit that it may have been harder than they would have hoped in the end.

“We had a spell where I think we made the two substitutions with 15 or 20 minutes to go,” the manager said after the game.

“We got to the point where, because of the size of Reading and because of the amount of players that they had off stature, we couldn’t really make any more changes.

“It was always going to be a set piece or a ball in a box that was going to be the way they score, so I was limited towards the end in terms of the energy and the likes of Bradders had to stay on.

“He looked gassed and I think probably Burkey chose the wrong side to pass to. If it had found Flem, maybe he’d have a little bit more energy at that point.

“We had a couple of good transitions. I think, again, we could have probably made the game a little easier, but it was always going to be whether could we get our clean sheet.

“We haven’t had too many clean sheets away from home and I thought defensively and overall for the away team to not really concede too many chances, you’d have to say that it’s a really good away performance.”

Photo: Millwall FC

