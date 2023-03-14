GARY ROWETT is making sure that his players are focused on their own performances rather than following how their top-six rivals are doing heading into the final weeks of the season.

The Lions occupy sixth place heading into tonight’s home match against Swansea City. They know that a win will temporarily take them up to fourth as Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and West Brom all have to wait until Wednesday evening to play their next games.

The Swans are, of course, in poor form, having won just two league games in 2023. Furthermore, their following opponents, Huddersfield Town, still occupy a place in the relegation zone and look likely to drop down to League One. As a result, Rowett’s men have a fantastic opportunity to create a clear gap between themselves and the chasing pack, but one bad result could knock them right back out again.

At the moment, the gap is small and the competition is fierce, so the Millwall boss is instead focused on winning as many games as possible and seeing where his side end up at the end of the campaign.

“I haven’t spoken to the players much about the top six,” he revealed after Saturday’s win against Reading.

“We expect to be in and around it because we have done that for a long time.

“Whether we are going to finish in it, is going to come down to so many things. There is no one ingredient you have got to do, because if it was that easy you’d just do it and get into the top six.

“We’ve got good teams around us, very competitive. We’ve got to look after ourselves and just control what we can.

“Today you probably expect Sheffield United to beat Luton and Luton go and get a result. Fair play to them, they are going to deserve to be in it if they keep doing things like that.

“All we can do is the same, keep winning our games and see what happens.”

Photo: Millwall FC

