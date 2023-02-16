MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett is relishing the chance to face the top two in the Championship in the next few days.

The Lions host Sheffield United in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday afternoon before league leaders Burnley travel to The Den next Tuesday.

The Lions lost 2-0 to both sides away from home back in August, although they seem to be a much more resilient side than they were at the start of the campaign.

However, the Blades and the Clarets have shown that they are the two standout sides in the division, and Rowett is excited for the challenge that his side will face in the next few days.

“I don’t think they’re horrible games at all,” he said after Tuesday’s defeat to Coventry City.

“I think that depends on what your mindset is. I think if you look at the position they’re in in the league, it looks like a daunting prospect, or you can look at it as a fantastic opportunity to show what we’re about as a team and show our home form. We’ve only lost two games at home all season.

“Sheffield United and Burnley are very good sides, but we’re also a very good side at home. They’ve got to come and deal with what we will do in the game and our atmosphere.

“If they do, fair play to them, but if they don’t, then it’s up to us to try and put two big performances in.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *