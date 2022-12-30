GARY Rowett has pinpointed where Tyler Burey needs to improve to become a key part of Millwall’s starting lineup.

The 21-year-old started against Watford on Boxing Day and against Bristol City on Thursday evening, although fans were frustrated by his performance against the Robins which led to him being substituted before the hour-mark.

It shows a stark contrast compared to his performances off the bench, where the forward has often managed to change the game in the dying stages with his pace and energy. Replicating that from the start of matches has proved to be difficult, but Rowett believes that he has what it takes to change that as he continues to develop.

“Tyler just needs to keep thinking about different facets of his game,” the Millwall boss said after the draw against Bristol City.

“I think we all know that if he can pick it up and run at someone then he’s very effective in doing that.

“What you’ve got to do in this game, particularly if you’re a young player, is that you’ve got to find the times to do something different. Sometimes you’ve got to dip inside and receive the ball or sometimes you might have to run in behind with a little bit of clever movement.

“They are the things he has to try to add to his game. I thought there was some bright moments today, I thought there were moments where it didn’t quite go for him. There was one where he had a great chance one v. one and the ball just rolled under his foot and out of play. He looked like he was getting frustrated with those situations.

“We’ve spoken about it before, we need all our options firing. It’s a classic game where, if Zian [Flemming] isn’t giving us that quality then someone else has to.

“It was a difficult game to find much space if you are our front four today.”

