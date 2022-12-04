GARY Rowett has challenged his players to take more of their chances from open play after Sunderland nullified their set-piece threat on Saturday afternoon.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray highlighted the fact that more than half of the Lions’ goals so far this season have come from corners or free-kicks, having told his players before the match that they would need to be physically dominant in their own penalty area in order to come away with a positive result.

That’s exactly what they did, as Millwall failed to threaten from a single set-piece situation despite playing usual target Jake Cooper into some promising areas. It forced them to focus on their open play output, which meant that they were unable to really test Anthony Patterson after the half-time break.

When asked why his side struggled on set pieces at the Stadium of Light, Rowett joked it was: “because Danny Batth headed every one out of the box, basically! That was the simple fact.

“I think we had about 12 corners, I’m pretty sure Danny Batth would’ve got his head on it about 10 times.

“When somebody is so dominant in those moments, you have to ask the question why your players haven’t managed to go and do that themselves.

“I think these games always have those little nuances afterwards. You say ‘have we done enough in those areas to go and score?’, it’s a strong part of our game. I didn’t think we attacked it with the same desire that Danny Batth attacked it to defend.

“We’ve seen it recently where teams have worked extra hard to stop us from set pieces, and if they find those moments where they’re dominant, then we have to accept it and be disappointed.

“That was a frustration but I think we had enough chances in the first half to go a goal up and change the game.

“I don’t want to take any credit away from Sunderland because I thought they were excellent after that first goal, but I think 3-0 flatters them a little bit and it’s disappointing for us because, like I said, the way the goals went in was incredibly disappointing.”

