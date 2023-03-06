GARY Rowett claimed that his players couldn’t be faulted for their effort against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, although it wasn’t enough to see them avoid defeat at The Den.

Millwall took an early lead thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s powerful strike, but they were undone by a clever corner routine just seven minutes before half-time.

They did, however, collapse in the second half, as an own-goal from Bradshaw and a stunning volley from Gabriel Sara gave the Canaries a two-goal cushion towards the end of the match. Zian Flemming’s bullet header set up a grandstand finale in the final 10 minutes, allowing the Lions to surge forward in search of an equaliser, but they were unable to find the back of the net for a third time.

Rowett agreed that his side were undoubtedly at fault for the first two goals, although they were unfortunate, while the third was ‘a great bit of quality’. However, he was still impressed by how his side rallied at the end of the game to try and salvage a point against one of the pre-season promotion favourites.

“We lost Shacks [Shackleton] this morning to another illness, so it just stretches that squad once more. I can’t remember the last time I’ve had the opportunity to pick the same team twice – we’ve had to constantly keep tweaking and adjusting things.

“The third goal is a great bit of quality, he spins. I can talk about how we can drop in and block that space, but it’s a great bit of quality – a bit of Premier League quality – and you’re 3-1 down in a game where you feel like it’s been fairly even.

“We get a goal back and the fans stay behind us, turned up in numbers and kept urging us forward. I think we tried everything we could to get back in the game.

“The one thing I’d highlight about this group is their determination, their character, their energy and their effort just to try and get an equaliser at the end.

“We had a goal-line clearance, I think if that’s the other way around it probably flips up onto someone’s shin and goes in, but it wasn’t to be. [Grant] Hanley, great experience, just drops in at the right time.

“We’ve had a couple of other good moments. I think we’ve had about 20 shots to Norwich’s eight or nine, so it clearly shows that we’ve created enough opportunities, but Norwich have ended up with those goals against the moments that we needed to defend better.”

Photo: Millwall FC

