GARY Rowett doesn’t believe that his team selection will be any harder this weekend after Millwall’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Lions fielded arguably their strongest possible team, naming exactly the same side that beat Preston North End 4-2 at Deepdale before the World Cup break.

It certainly didn’t work on Wearside despite a positive first-half performance, with the Black Cats running riot after the half-time break to hand Rowett’s men their heaviest defeat of the campaign so far.

However, when asked whether this would complicate his selection decisions ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Wigan Athletic, Rowett told NewsAtDen: “I don’t think it’s difficult at all”.

“After Preston, we played well, we won the game 4-2. It made sense to keep the same team,” he added.

“I’ll have the same debate leading into the next game. Do we freshen up a few areas? Do one or two players feel like they’re ready to come in and give us that different type of impact?

“I think that’s the debate all the time. It’s a lot easier when you’ve won a game, when you’ve lost a game of course you probably analyse it a little bit more.

“Again, I’ve always said this, I never try to react too heavily after a defeat, I never try to react too positively after a win because it’s such a long season in which you have to remain pretty level.”

Photo: Millwall FC