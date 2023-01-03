MILLWALL’S patchy home record hasn’t been helped by the opponents that they faced in the last few weeks.

The Lions drew each of their three previous matches at The Den before Rotherham United visited SE16 on New Year’s Day. In that time, they scored just once, failing to beat ten-man Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Bristol City.

The key issue that Gary Rowett’s side faced is that all three teams set up with a low block, packing the penalty area and sitting deep in order to leave with a positive result. Hull’s response felt natural given that they had a man sent off in the first half and that it was Liam Rosenior’s first game in charge of the Tigers, but fans became concerned when Wigan and Bristol City took the same approach in order to frustrate Millwall.

It left some supporters fearful ahead of Sunday’s match against Rotherham, with the Millers desperately needing a result to maintain their healthy cushion on the bottom three. However, the Lions adopted a different style of play by using their width to exploit gaps between the visitors’ wing-backs and centre-backs, giving them countless opportunities to test goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

The Swede’s incredible performance, which included nine saves, saw him face 11 shots on target from a total of 27, while Millwall managed to record an xG of 3.20.

Although they could have won by more than three goals, it shows that Rowett’s men have what it takes to break down stubborn, defensive opponents, something which will be crucial if they are to claim a space in the top six at the end of the season.

“You see it up and down the country all the time,” the Millwall boss said after the game.

“You watch Premier League games, I watched a game earlier, [Aston] Villa vs. Tottenham. Tottenham had a lot of the ball and Villa made it very difficult.

“Sometimes you can break teams down, sometimes you can’t, it’s like we said before. If you tune in afterwards and see a 0-0 at Millwall, you just think we’ve not played well enough.

“Sometimes you have to credit the opposition. Sometimes they come and they make it very, very difficult. Some teams come and play, some teams come and sit in and defend, and make it hard.

“We’ve got to find a solution to win both styles of games. That’s what good teams do.

“I was pleased we did that today. After three home draws in a row, I think it was important that we won today’s game, but I think the way we did it was even more impressive.”

Photo: Millwall FC