GARY Rowett is delighted that Millwall have been able to challenge at the top end of the table despite not having the same amount of squad depth as their promotion rivals.

The Lions had Andreas Voglsammer and 17-year-old Romain Esse as their only two attackers on the bench against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, with the club working hard on bringing in new forward additions before deadline day next week.

Despite the struggles that they have faced in terms of recruiting players, Millwall have won two of their three league games in January and now sit outside of the play-off places on goal difference alone.

Rowett pointed out that his side are also just two points off third place with a game in hand, adding that “there aren’t many times that we would be saying that at Millwall”.

“In terms of energy, in terms of effort, in terms of aggression, in terms of spirit, desire, there’s not going to be another team in the division that can do the things we would do,” he claimed after Saturday’s win.

“Where we need to improve is on the ball and make games easier for ourselves. Today, to only really have young Romain Esse, and I left Vogi on the bench to give us something late on because we had two attacking options.

“When you look at some of the other teams in and around us, they’ve got four, five, six attacking options. That’s going to be the difference.

“I think it’s really, really important that we help some of those players out up there. The group deserve it because they’ve worked so hard to get into that position.”

Photo: Millwall FC

