GARY Rowett praised George Long for his ‘excellent’ save that helped Millwall secure a point at home to Bristol City.

The goalkeeper had a fairly easy evening at The Den on Thursday, making two stops to keep the scores level in a game that the visitors could have easily nicked in the second half.

The biggest moment came in the 76th minute when a mix-up between Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson saw Antoine Semenyo played clean through on goal, but Long rushed off his line to deny the striker’s close-range effort and help his side pick up a draw in SE16.

Rowett was keen to avoid heaping praise on the 29-year-old due to the fact that he was largely untested, but admitted that his late save was crucial in keeping Millwall in the game in the dying stages.

“I wouldn’t say it was ‘fantastic’ [Long’s performance]. I think he made a couple of good saves, that’s his job,” he said after the match.

“But certainly the one where Coops and Hutchy made a mistake between them, I think they both hoped that either one of them was going to deal with it and they missed it.

“It looked like the moment to cost us the game really. That’s where you hope your keeper makes a big save, but certainly that save there was excellent.

“He’s made a couple of other ones that weren’t quite as tough as that, but he was still consistent.”

