GARY Rowett was disappointed by his side’s performance in their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

The Lions went into the half-time break 2-0 down thanks to goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle, and while they pushed for an equaliser late on, they managed just one shot on target.

It means that Millwall crash out in the third round of the competition for the third successive season, with today’s performance especially frustrating for the manager.

“We didn’t play with anywhere near the quality that we needed to today to get anything out of the game or to make it more competitive scoreline wise,” Rowett said after the defeat.

“You concede two poor goals against a team like Sheffield United and you’ll give yourself a mountain to climb because they move the ball well and they’ve got good players.

“We did have some moments. I think Bradders [Bradshaw] has one in the first half where the ‘keeper just gets there before him, the ball goes into the box and drops to him. We had a couple of other half-chances. Vogi [Voglsammer], very good opportunity, Tyler [Burey] I felt maybe should’ve past to Vogi, but again he makes a good run and is unfortunate with his finish.

“We had moments to get a goal back that might’ve made the final bits of the game interesting, but quite frankly I didn’t think that the performance deserved to do that. I thought we were poor and I’m disappointed because we wanted to get through the round.”

Asked why his side’s performance was so lethargic, Rowett admitted: “I don’t know really, it’s difficult”.

“We played so well in the last game and we didn’t play well in this game,” he added. “We just didn’t move enough, I felt we weren’t proactive enough to try and create opportunities. We were a little bit static at times when we were in possession and that was a problem.

“They’re a good side, the likes of of Ndiaye, he’s a top, top player. He just drifts into little spaces and gives you a problem defensively, but you can’t get done with those little bits of movement in behind.

“I don’t know, we had to make some changes. Of course we’re working very hard, the squad is a little bit light on numbers and we had some players coming back from injury that couldn’t play the full 90. We had players like Hutchy, whose calves have been tight, and I couldn’t take the risk of playing him in the whole game, so we had to flip that around.

“There were one or others where we had to make changes to protect the players as well as trying to remain competitive in the latter stages.

“I’m a bit disappointed today, we just didn’t get going and our performance level wasn’t anywhere near good enough to beat Sheffield United.”

