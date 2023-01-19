GARY Rowett believes that Hayden Muller’s move to Dundalk was the right move for both parties.

The 20-year-old centre-back became the third player to leave The Den this month after Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe joined Stockport County and Hatta Club respectively.

He played just four games for the Lions and is yet to play a full season of senior football after his loan spell at St. Johnstone was cut short midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

Rowett is sure that Muller can still have a good career in football despite his departure, but believes that it was the right time for him to leave SE16.

“He worked really hard with us but it hadn’t really worked out,” he explained.

“I think he’s a talented lad, and he could have a really good career in the game and get back to this sort of level.

“He’s only going to do that by playing games and learning in a different environment. For him, he’d gone past that stage. He’d gone out on loan, come back and it hadn’t quite worked.

“I spoke about this before, if they’re coming back off a loan, they need to be in our first team. If they’re not, then they might have to make that step elsewhere.

“You’ve got to try and be fair to the young players. They’ve got careers, they’re desperate to start that. If you just keep them in the under-21’s or outside the squad, after a year or two that’s not the right thing to do, you’ve got to give them an opportunity.

“If he does really well, I’m sure we’ll also benefit from that as a club.”

Photo: Millwall FC

