GARY Rowett was delighted by his side’s character in a difficult game against Cardiff City this afternoon.

Millwall secured a 1-0 win thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s first-half goal, taking his tally up to seven for the season.

It keeps the Lions in eighth place for now, although they are only outside of the top six on goal difference while also boasting a game in hand.

“I think you could say that, for large parts of the game, certainly in the second half, it was pretty attritional,” Rowett said after the win.

“I think the game dictated that a little bit. When you come to Cardiff and they’ve got almost nothing to lose, they almost play with a front four and keep them quite high up against you, so every time we attacked and lost the ball, we felt like we were almost four v. four and we left ourselves very open at times. We could’ve dealt with that a lot better, I think.

“Going a goal up means that we have a tendency to drop in and protect what we’ve got. We had to do that for long spells, we had to change formation three times, we had to put different players on.

“Basically, we had to dig it out, and sometimes those three points actually feel a lot nicer than three points when you’ve played really well because I think the character of the group came to the fore today.”

Photo: Millwall FC

