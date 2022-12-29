GARY Rowett was frustrated by his side’s performance in the final third as they slumped to a 0-0 draw against Bristol City at The Den.

The Lions had a couple of good chances to score in the first half, most notably Andreas Voglsammer’s effort which cracked the crossbar four minutes before the break.

However, the visitors created the better opportunities after half-time and were unlucky not to find the back of the net, leaving Rowett impressed with their performance.

“I thought they were [organised],” he said after the game.

“5-3-2, they played with five defenders across the back. I thought they pressed us well at times and made it very difficult to play through them at times. Sometimes that’s what happens when you’re a team that needs a result, you up your performance level and play with a little bit more energy.

“I think the disappointing bit for us is, after the Watford game, you hope that we can just play with a little bit more confidence. We’re not the sort of team that can easily play through teams, that’s not what we are. We just huffed and puffed a little bit and found it very difficult to make that last quality pass.

“Every time we got into the final third, it just seemed like either there were too many bodies in the box defensively and we didn’t quite get enough numbers in there, or the last little action wasn’t consistent enough and not with enough quality.

“I think we created a couple of chances. Bradders [Bradshaw] header in the first half, Vogi strike that the defender does really well to deflect onto the bar, it’s a brilliant strike.

“Then they had a couple of chances where Longy [Long] makes a good save from [Antoine] Semenyo and Andi Weimann, an old player of mine, doesn’t usually miss from there, and I haven’t seen it back but he just screws it wide. We were waiting for the offside flag but it didn’t come, so we got away with that a little bit.”

Photo: Millwall FC