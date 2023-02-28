GARY Rowett praised his Millwall side for their performance against Luton Town, but added that a draw was ultimately a fair result.

The Lions took an early lead through Zian Flemming after goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made an error, but they were penned back later in the first half as the Hatters continued to pressure. However, Tom Bradshaw scored a second goal just seven minutes after the break, putting his side into a commanding position.

A two-goal lead is arguably the most dangerous in football, and Millwall were pegged back through Elijah Adebayo’s goal in the 58th minute. It looked like they would hold on in the latter stages, but Luke Berry’s long-range strike handed the hosts a point from the jaws of defeat.

“It’s the Championship, you don’t get points easily at any game, at any away ground, at any stage of the season,” Rowett said after the game.

“We had a very good start in terms of the way that we went 1-0 up. Zian, it’s a good strike, but the ‘keeper, of course, makes a mistake and we end up ahead.

“Maybe, subconsciously, because we did it against Stoke, the players just naturally sat back a little bit. Luton’s formation caused us one or two problems and pinned us back.

“I didn’t think they had many clear-cut chances, but obviously a lot of the territory and a lot of the ball was in our box, but we managed to defend really, really well.

“I spoke to the players at half-time and said ‘look, we’ve just got to use the ball better, we keep turning the ball over all the time and that makes it easy for Luton to pin us in.

“I actually thought that, for the first 20, 25 minutes of the second half, we passed the ball much better and played with much more composure. We scored a very good goal – it was good, bright play to score the goal. Whether we deserved it or not, to be 2-0 up away from home against Luton was a fabulous position to be in.

“You could see the goal coming over the course of the game for Luton. It’s a poor goal for us to concede, we let the player run off us and it’s that lack of doing our job properly that just creates the opening. They score the goal and it settles down a little bit again.

“I think the disappointment tonight is that I’ve had to take players off because of fatigue, feeling things. Bradders felt his calf, Shacks felt his hamstring in the first half and managed to get through it, we decided to keep Lenny on but had to take him off because he was struggling a bit towards the end.

“We’ve had to make a few changes within the game that weren’t ideal and we wouldn’t have done, but at that point you’re just hoping that we can see it out with the five-at-the-back like we’ve done often. We just went a bit passive for the goal at the end.

“The player [Berry] just gets it around the edge of the box, turns and shoots. Clearly, if you’ve got three centre-backs on the pitch, you need to get out to the ball quicker.”

Photo: Millwall FC

