GARY Rowett was delighted by his side’s performance against Sheffield United, labelling it as a ‘fabulous game to watch’.

Tom Bradshaw scored in the sixth minute before the Blades pegged them back with a free-kick shortly before half-time. The striker helped his side retake the lead just after the hour-mark, but the visitors responded with less than eight minutes to go to level the scores.

Bradshaw went on to complete his hat-trick in the 88th minute, handing the Lions all three points and taking them up to fifth place ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

“My parents were at the game for the first time and I’m sure they’ll be saying ‘oh wow, if it’s like this every time, we might come down more often!'” he joked after the game.

“I would imagine that, for anyone that’s a neutral, they’ll probably look at that as a fabulous game to watch in terms of the goalmouth action, the goals and the way the game swung a little bit. For me, you can’t help but be proud of the players’ efforts, desire and attitude against a good side like Sheffield United.

“It’s funny because, before the game, everyone seemed to be talking about Sheffield United and how they were going to move the ball, cause us problems and have more possession than us. I’m sat there thinking that anyone who’s watched out home games knows it isn’t quite that simple at The Den.

“I thought we started the game brilliantly, we started really, really well. We had great energy, we mixed up when we went long down the sides of their back three, when we played into people, I thought there was some really good football and we used the ball really, really well.

“Bradders had an earlier chance, he maybe should score, but he didn’t let it affect him. I can’t remember if it was before the goal or after, he had a moment where he was brought down in the penalty box but it was flagged for offside, but it wasn’t offside. That should’ve been a penalty.

“I think we probably deserved to go in a couple of goals ahead at half-time, and such is the nature of the Championship that a good side like Sheffield United, even though they had hardly any attempts on our goal in the first half, they score a great free-kick towards the end and you’re going in at 1-1.

“The challenge then was the worry about how that might affect our players psychologically after playing so well.”

There was special praise for Bradshaw after the game, with the striker scoring his second hat-trick of the season in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

“I think on Amazon you can buy fake cameras, I’m going to put them around for every game to see if I can convince him that Sky are at every single home game.

“He certainly likes playing in front of the cameras, doesn’t he? The lads are giving him a bit of stick in there because apparently he blew his missus a kiss live on camera. They’re not too happy about that, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, make hay while the sun shines.

Photo: Millwall FC

