GARY ROWETT believes that there may be too much pressure on Millwall youngsters to change games off the bench in the Championship amidst calls for them to be included in the matchday squad.

The Millwall boss has regularly claimed that he needs more attacking depth among his substitutes in order to change games late on. In Saturday’s draw against Wigan Athletic, Tyler Burey was the only forward Rowett had available on the bench, with Benik Afobe still ruled out with a knee injury.

Despite this, he told NewsAtDen that he would prefer not to bring in any of the club’s youngsters such as Isaac Olaofe, Abdul Abdulmalik or Romain Esse, instead opting to stick with the players he has in his senior squad ahead of the January transfer window.

“The players with the first-team at the moment are the players within our squad,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s as easy as bringing a young lad up to be the answer. We’ve got quite a few senior players, I think it’s about having a like-for-like replacement in those areas to strengthen the last part of the game.

“I don’t think that it’s as easy as putting an 18-year-old up there to see if he can score a goal at the end of the game, I think there’s a little bit more to it than that.”

Millwall under-21’s are currently sat in second place in the Professional Development League and are the top scorers in the entire division. As a result, Rowett and manager Kevin Nugent are both keen to keep the squad together as they look to challenge Bristol City for the league title.

