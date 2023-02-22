GARY Rowett revealed that an incorrect substitution almost cost Millwall in their 1-1 draw with Burnley last night.

Just after Tom Bradshaw scored his late equaliser, the Lions were supposed to bring on Aidomo Emakhu and Scott Malone for Andreas Voglsammer and Murray Wallace.

However, a mistake was made when telling the fourth official about the change, resulting in George Honeyman being subbed off instead of Wallace.

It meant that Millwall finished the game with two left wingers, leaving a huge space down the right flank that could have cost them the win if the Clarets had noticed the error.

“We got one of the subs wrong late on and ended up with two left wingers,” Rowett admitted after the draw.

“If Burnley had known that, they probably would’ve got a lot more joy down the right-hand side.

“We took George Honeyman off, but we weren’t meant to. We were meant to take Muzza off and put Scotty in as an attacking left-back, so a bit of a mix-up there.

“If you’d seen me, you’d have seen me screaming as loud as I could to try and get Aidomo over to the right side and we didn’t manage to do that.

“There was a feeling that all of the hard work could’ve come undone by one mistake, but that happens, there’s loads going off on the bench. I take full responsibility for that.

“It’s the first time that’s ever happened, but I’ll take the blame, I’ll take it on the chin.”

Photo: Millwall FC

