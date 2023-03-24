ROMAIN Esse and Aidomo Emakhu have shown that they deserve to be in Millwall’s first-team squad due to their excellent mentality, manager Gary Rowett has said.

Esse, 17, came through the Lions’ academy, making his senior debut against Watford on Boxing Day 2022. Emakhu, 19, joined the club just a few days after in the January transfer window, but his time at The Den has been tarnished by injury so far.

Nonetheless, there are high hopes that both youngsters will end up playing at the top level, with Esse in particular seen as one of the most exciting talents in the entire division after earning a call-up to join England’s under-18 squad.

Rowett believes that the way they approach their development is incredibly mature, explaining that they have a target of breaking into Millwall’s starting lineup next season.

“They’ve both come into the group for different reasons and have had different ways of coming in,” the manager told NewsAtDen.

“Both are different types of characters, but they’ve both imprinted themselves on the group. I don’t think they’re just two young lads who are just happy to be there. They both want to do really well. You can see it in their training everyday, their mentality to train properly and try to stand out in training.

“I think Romain is a classic example where, sometimes, as a seventeen-year-old, you look and you say ‘does he actually embrace training or is he just happy to be there?’

“That’s what you get sometimes, you get a young lad who gets in and he’s just happy to be there, to be with the first team, whereas you can get someone like Rom who plays and trains like it’s a game everyday.

“That’s what you have to do to get into the team. I said to Rom, for me, the big thing for his experience is to be ready for next year, to be challenging for a place in the starting lineup next year. He certainly has the ability.

“We’re not really putting any limits or any expectations on this year. I think it’s to get him involved, to give him some game time, and then it’s going to be up to him if he keeps impacting in some of the games like he has done.

“He’s found some of the games tough for different reasons, he’s found some of the games a little bit easier, but he’s certainly shown some lovely touches and some lovely moments.

“He’s a really talented young player and I think he’s going to be a fabulous player for this club for many years to come.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *