MILLWALL MANAGER Gary Rowett has an idea of what it will take for his side to secure a top-six finish, but he will not be sharing it with his players ahead of the promotion run-in.

The Lions moved back into the play-off places after wins against Reading and Swansea City, bouncing back from a little blip that saw them draw 2-2 with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road and lose 3-2 at home to Norwich City.

It will certainly give the players confidence ahead of their final games of the season, given that they have a much easier run-in than the rest of their direct promotion rivals. Millwall still have to face West Brom, Luton and Blackburn Rovers, but the rest of their opponents are all battling in the bottom half of the division.

Rowett revealed that he has a target of what his side will need to do to achieve their goal, although he is adamant that he won’t be telling the first-team squad what it is. Instead, the message is to keep working hard and winning games in order to finish as high up the league table as possible.

“I certainly wouldn’t share the target with the players,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Anyone who’s anyone can look at the last ten seasons in the Championship and have a look at a spread of points, which would be anywhere from around 68 points to probably 76 points to get you in the play-offs. There’s no guarantee that any of those are going to do that.

“For us, when you focus on one goal, it’s easier to focus on the day-to-day stuff. It’s easier to focus on what we need to do in training to give ourselves the best possible chance of performing at the weekend and what we need to do at the weekend to give ourselves the best possible chance of taking some points.

“Then we take whatever points that come, whether that’s nought, one or three, and we move forward. The problem at this stage is that you can’t sit here and say that a certain figure is what it’ll be – you don’t know.

“The aim is to keep the targets quite simple, which are the bits that you can control. That’s the everyday stuff: the habits, the attitude, attacking training with the intensity that’s required and the focus around some of the meetings to make sure that we’re prepared.

“Anything other than that just takes care of itself, that’s really how I view things.”

Photo: Millwall FC

