ISAAC Olaofe has been given the chance to leave Millwall after the club accepted bids from two League Two clubs.

Olaofe, 23, has made just two Championship appearances for the Lions after featuring regularly for their under-23’s side.

He did, however, have a number of impressive loan spells at Sutton United, as well as a stint at Scottish Premiership outfit St. Johnstone.

Manager Gary Rowett admitted that the striker had offers on the table over the summer, although a loan move to a League One club ended up falling through late on.

However, with Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe ahead of him in the pecking order, a permanent move always seemed the most likely option.

Olaofe will now decide what the best way forward is for his career, and is free to leave Millwall on January 1st if he can agree terms with another team.

Photo: Millwall FC