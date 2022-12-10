GARY Rowett was left frustrated by his side’s lack of quality in their 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic.

The Latics took the lead through a Will Keane strike just after the half-time break, but Zian Flemming’s volley five minutes before the half-time helped them to secure a point at The Den.

“It’s a lovely move and a lovely goal, but I think the frustration was that it was the main bit of quality in the game,” the Millwall boss said after the game.

“I think if you’re going to open a game like that up and you’re going to win a game like that, you need to show a bit more. But it’s a lovely move. It ended up out to Danny [McNamara], a lovely little clip into Bradders [Bradshaw], a nice chest. I think because he’s hit it early and clean, it’s not allowed the goalkeeper to move.

“We spoke about it before, it’s the sort quality that Zian has got, and the rest of the players have got as well. I think that was the frustration with the game today.

“Of course, playing against Wigan, it’s another new manager we’ve faced, they’re going to have a little bit of a lift and play at a level probably higher than they’ve been playing in the previous games. You have to accept that and you have to do a little bit more to win the game.

“We conceded a really poor goal, I think that’s the frustration. They have a shot, I think Longy [Long] dives, it deflects back to their lad who just prods it home. We don’t seem to get too many of those ourselves.

“Then we responded quite well after that. Benno [Bennett] started to take on the full-back and started to really cause him problems. It was a good ball in that Vogi [Voglsammer], we spoke about him getting in the box more, he really should score. It’s a good opportunity for him, it comes at him quick and we end up equalising.

“At that point you think ‘okay, let’s put our foot on the gas a little bit and start to attack a little more’. They had moments in the game where they kept the ball and kept us from building any momentum, but I felt that when we went and pressed them, we actually got the ball back. I think it was just down to quality today, we just didn’t really show the extra bit of quality to win the game.

“I’m stood here and I said to the players afterwards, ‘we got a point, that’s all we deserved really, it’s no disgrace but it’s all we deserved’.”

“We’ve got to do a little bit more than that to win at home like we have done so many times this season.”

Photo: Millwall FC