IT’S FAIR to say that Millwall’s first-team squad have enjoyed the cold weather in training last week.

Tuesday’s session had to be held at The Den after Calmont Road was snowed under last weekend, although the Lions still spent some time at their normal training centre on Monday morning.

Centre-back Jake Cooper explained that he and his teammates have tried their best to make the most of the conditions nonetheless.

“It was covered in snow, Monday was mental,” he told the NewsAtDen.

“Training was great though, we built a massive snowman and used Hutchy’s shoes and shin pads on it. It was great.”

On the pitch, Millwall haven’t enjoyed the frosty weather to the same extent. Their performance in their 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic was lethargic and somewhat lacklustre, missing out on a golden opportunity to move back into the play-off places before their trip to Luton Town was postponed.

“It’s a difficult one to sum up really,” Cooper said about their showing against the Latics.

“We were disappointed with the goal we gave away in the first half, but of course we chose a good moment to get ourselves back in the game.

“At the start of the second half, it felt like it was going to be all us. We were dictating the game and I felt like it was a matter of time before we got the second like we’ve done so many times.

“We just couldn’t find a way to do it and maybe left ourselves a bit open. Then in the last ten minutes they nullified the game and slowed it down.

“It took the sting out of things and, with the [World Cup] break, maybe we just didn’t have the tempo to go and get that winning goal unfortunately.”

Some fans, as well as manager Gary Rowett, have pointed to the three-week break for the World Cup break as a reason for Millwall’s poor performances. The Lions started well against both Sunderland and Wigan before their performance levels dipped dramatically as the games wore on.

Cooper, however, isn’t keen to point the finger at their lack of competitive football, although he doesn’t believe that it will be long before they are back at their best.

“The World Cup break was just like a normal international break really, it’s just a week longer.

“There was no big delay for us. It’s no different from what we’ve faced in previous seasons really.

“It shouldn’t have a big effect, but maybe three weeks without a game can give you a mental break from everything, which we didn’t really want at the time that it came because we were in such good form. It’s just about getting back to winning ways.”

