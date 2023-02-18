ALTHOUGH Millwall are missing the presence of injured captain Shaun Hutchinson, manager Gary Rowett has said that other players are stepping up to lead the squad into a difficult run of Championship fixtures.

The centre-back has been in and out of the team this season due to a recurring groin problem which first came about at the start of the campaign. He has missed a number of games as a result, with Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell usually chosen to step into the back line alongside Jake Cooper.

Rowett highlighted the pair, alongside midfielders George Saville, Billy Mitchell and Zian Flemming, as the players that have taken on the leadership role in the absence of the 32-year-old, explaining that the character and mentality of the squad has made it easier to transition to life without Hutchinson.

“Hutchy is such an important player for us but he’s actually quite a quiet leader – he leads by example,” the Millwall boss said.

“Coops, Cressy, Sav and Billy have taken on that role. You see Z [Flemming] giving information to players. Everyone has got to do that. There are less old-time captains around anyway.

“It was another opportunity for Cressy. In the last two games he has played really, really well. He’s played again with that little bit of calm authority about him. He’s going to be a top, top player.

“This season is about learning those little lessons in the Championship. In the past couple of matches he has been a really calm, assured presence in our defence.”

Photo: Millwall FC

