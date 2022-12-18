MILLWALL are one of just five teams in the entire Premier League and Football League to win every single league match where they have taken the lead.

The Lions have picked up all three points from each of their nine matches where they have scored first, joining Manchester United (eight), Blackburn Rovers (twelve), Preston (nine) and Doncaster Rovers (nine) on the list according to playmakerstats.

Rowett has previously stressed the importance of starting games well, especially after a spell at the start of the campaign where Millwall ended up conceding a number of goals early in the first half. As a result, they won just one league game in August and spent much of the month at the bottom end of the division.

Things have since picked up, especially since switching from a back five to a 4-2-3-1 formation, and the Lions have looked much more solid since the start of October as a result.

However, Rowett has denied that he drilled this point into his players after their poor start, admitting that winning after scoring first is “just a factor in the Championship anyway”.

“If you look statistically, if you score the first goal, nine times out of ten you’ll go on to win the game, or you certainly won’t lose the game,” he told NewsAtDen.

“That’s why that first goal, not making a mistake or scoring a goal out of nothing is so vital in this division.”

As well as this, Millwall the Lions are incredibly strong when it comes to ending games. Not only do they tend to score late on, such as their dramatic comeback against Swansea City in mid-August, but they also have a good record when it comes to seeing out wins, conceding just two goals in the final fifteen of their 22 Championship matches.

“I think we’re also one of the best teams in the last fifteen minutes. I think we’ve conceded very few goals in the last fifteen minutes of games.

“I think it’s more about winning games in that last 15 minutes for us, I don’t think there’s a concern about losing them necessarily. It’s more about trying to win them and you need those options to do that.

“That first goal, we know it’s so important in this division. I think that really highlights it.”

