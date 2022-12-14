MILLWALL’S FA Youth Cup third round tie against Arsenal has been moved to 2pm on December 17th.

The fixture, which was initially due to kick off at 7pm on the same day, will be played at Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park, with free entry available to supporters who want to cheer on the young Lions in Hertfordshire.

Millwall have failed to progress past the third round of the competition in their last two attempts, crashing out on penalties against Sheffield United last season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, lifted the trophy back in 2008-09, with current under-18’s boss Jack Wilshere scoring a penalty in the first leg of the final against Liverpool, which the North Londoners ultimately won 6-2.

The winners of Saturday’s tie will face a trip to Newcastle United in the fourth round.

Photo: Millwall FC