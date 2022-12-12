WIGAN Athletic boss Kolo Touré was delighted by his side’s draw against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool centre-back took charge of the first match of his managerial career at The Den, with the Latics picking up a crucial point as they look to move clear of the bottom three.

“It was a good game,” Touré said afterwards.

“We played against a really good side. It’s always tough to come to Millwall and try to get a result.

“As we know, they’ve been winning most of their games here and we knew that it was going to be tough, but I’m very proud of the players.

“We played the way we wanted to play, we created chances, we scored and then they came back, but I think in the second half we were still very dangerous and we maybe could’ve scored the next goal.

“I think it’s a good point and I’m very, very proud of the players.”

Despite their somewhat lethargic performance, Touré was full of praise for the Lions, having admitted before the match that he couldn’t have asked for a tougher test to start his time in charge of his new club.

He added that his side created enough chances to have won the game, but was keen to highlight how difficult the hosts made it for his Wigan side to threaten in the final third.

“We had the chances to finish the game, but we have to give credit to Millwall.

“They’re a good team, a very aggressive team, they have good defenders and they play quite compact as well.

“We couldn’t find that last pass I felt, but I think we’re going to keep working on it and trying to be much more clinical in the box.”

