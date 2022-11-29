Maltby Street Market at Christmas

Think rustic and cosy for Maltby Street Market as festivities heat up the city for locals and tourists alike.

From sausage and mash baps to the hearty slow-cooked beef stews of Ethiopia, mulled wine and UK craft beer will be gracing the cobbles of the ropewalk. After all, Christmas is a time of splurging, indulging, and enjoying.

Plus, there will be Christmas trees and wreaths, live music and carol singers, gifts and decorations.

Friday 2, 9 & 16 December 2022, Maltby Street Market, Arch 46, Ropewalk, Maltby Street,

SE1 3PA. www.maltby.st

Musica Antica in Rotherhithe

Musica Antica returns to 16th and 17th Century Mexico, Bolivia and Peru with a programme of songs and dances by indigenous and Iberian composers, centred on Mexican composer Francisco López Capillas’ as-yet unrecorded Hexachord Mass.

The show ‘Christmas in the New World II’ is at 7:30pm on Saturday 17 December at the Holy Trinity Church in Rotherhithe.

£10 standard ticket, £2 for students or those out of work. Holy Trinity Church, 3 Bryan Rd, SE16 5HF.

www.musicaantica.org.uk

We’re not lying…

Unicorn Theatre’s artistic director Justin Audibert directs Eve Leigh’s dazzling new adaptation of this much-loved family favourite, Pinocchio.

This classic story of Geppetto, a lonely carpenter who wishes that the wooden puppet he has carved and named Pinocchio, becomes a real boy.

With a touch of magic from the blue fairy, enter a world of gingerbread villages and snow-capped mountains in this captivating adventure of friendship and family as Pinocchio overcomes temptation and finds courage and love in the face of fear and danger.

A family show for everyone 7+. Showing until Saturday 31 December 2022. Tickets: Under 18s £13-£21,

Adults £19-£29.50.

Unicorn Theatre, 147 Tooley St, SE1 2HZ.

www.unicorntheatre.com/events/pinocchio

Old Operating Theatre after hours

Transport to the Victorian era and discover the surgical procedures that were done at the Old Operating Theatre Museum.

The team will describe the most common surgical procedures that would have taken place in the original space nearly 200 years ago.

Listen as they delve into the horrors of surgery before the arrival of anaesthesia and antiseptics, that helped pave the way for our modern medical procedures.

Shown live from the oldest surviving surgical theatre in Europe, you will see the original space located in the attic of an 18th Century church, where up to 150 medical students would have once gathered and learned their trade.

This event will close its events programme dedicated to the Bicentenary of the instalment of the operating theatre in 1822.

11 December, 6:15pm. Tickets £12.

Old Operating Theatre Museum and Herb Garret, 9a St Thomas Street, SE1 9RY.

www.oldoperatingtheatre.com